First Mainnet Transaction of Blake3 Hash Lock Implemented in Bitcoin Script Broadcasted

According to Foresight News, Robin Linus, the project leader of ZeroSync and BitVM developer, announced that they have just broadcasted the first mainnet transaction of the Blake3 hash lock implemented in the Bitcoin Script. Linus stated that for BitVM, many building blocks are needed, and the hash function is the most complex one. Now that all individual parts have been completed, they only need to assemble them together. Previously, Foresight News reported that on October 10, Robin Linus published a white paper titled 'BitVM: Computing Anything on Bitcoin', claiming that BitVM is a new computing paradigm that supports expressing Turing-complete Bitcoin contracts without changing the consensus rules of the Bitcoin network.

