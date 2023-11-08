copy link
Dora Ventures Completes Fundraising for Appchain-Themed Venture Capital Fund
2023-11-08 05:16
According to Foresight News, Dora Ventures has announced the completion of fundraising for its Appchain-themed venture capital fund, Dora Ventures[2]. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Dora Ventures[2] is the first Dora Venture fund to include external limited partners (LPs). The investment portfolio of Dora Ventures includes assets such as CosmosHub and Osmosis.
