Dora Ventures Completes Fundraising for Appchain-Themed Venture Capital Fund

According to Foresight News, Dora Ventures has announced the completion of fundraising for its Appchain-themed venture capital fund, Dora Ventures[2]. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Dora Ventures[2] is the first Dora Venture fund to include external limited partners (LPs). The investment portfolio of Dora Ventures includes assets such as CosmosHub and Osmosis.

