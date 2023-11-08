Ripple to Power Payment Corridors Between 27 African Countries and Australia, UK, and GCC

According to Cointelegraph, Ripple has partnered with African mobile payments provider Onafriq to power new payment corridors between 27 African countries and Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Onafriq will utilize Ripple Payments' blockchain technology along with three partnering companies: Zazi Transfer for Australia, PayAngel for the UK, and Pyypl for GCC member states Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Remittances make up a significant portion of cross-border payments to Africa. Aaron Sears, Ripple's senior vice president of global customer success, noted that Sub-Saharan Africa has demonstrated strong crypto adoption, with consumers in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa using digital assets for everyday purposes. Pyypl is already a Ripple partner in its on-demand liquidity (ODL) solution, and Onafriq is reported to have integrated ODL as well. Previously known as MFS Africa, Onafriq changed its name following the acquisition of US mobile payment software developer Global Technology Partners in June 2022. The company also struck a deal with Western Union on cross-border transactions earlier this year. Ripple Payments, formerly known as RippleNet, announced its latest upgrade at Ripple's Swell customer event in Dubai on November 8.

