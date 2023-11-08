Hong Kong's Victory Securities Partners with EMC Labs to Offer Bitcoin Fund Products

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-listed company Victory Securities has signed a memorandum of understanding with virtual asset investment research institution EMC Labs. The partnership aims to provide investors with Bitcoin fund products based on a compliant system's overall objectives and requirements. Both parties have a high degree of complementarity in compliance, risk control, investment research, and data mining. Victory Securities is the first licensed corporation in Hong Kong to be granted virtual asset trading, consulting, and asset management service licenses by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). In addition, Victory Securities has the SFC's permission to manage funds with up to 100% virtual asset investment and is licensed to invest in virtual asset funds. EMC Labs is a technology finance company driven by data mining and industry research. Since its establishment, the company has invested significant resources in data mining and index compilation on the BTC network chain.

