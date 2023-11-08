Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority Sets Deadline for VASP License Applications

According to Foresight News, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has announced that the final deadline for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) to apply for licenses or registration is November 17th. VARA emphasized the mandatory licensing for VASPs in Dubai and urged crypto businesses to proactively contact them before the deadline to avoid unintended regulatory consequences. The authority also revealed that over 1,000 traditional companies have already submitted their registration applications under the Dubai regulatory framework.

