Klaytn Partners with Pelayaran Korindo and NEOPIN to Advance RWA Tokenization

According to Foresight News, South Korean internet giant Kakao's Layer1 blockchain Klaytn has announced a partnership with Indonesian conglomerate Pelayaran Korindo and CeDeFi protocol NEOPIN to jointly promote RWA tokenization. The foundation and NEOPIN plan to launch the Asian RWA tokenization industry by developing RWA tokenization business models, starting with the tokenization of ship-related assets held by Pelayaran Korindo. Klaytn stated that ship financing typically involves providing financing for ship construction and purchase by offering the ship itself as collateral. The ship financing market, including leasing, export financing, and alternative suppliers, reached $525 billion last year, with the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region accounting for 44% of the global market share. Tokenization of ship assets is expected to significantly expand the accessibility of ship finance to individual investors and institutions, contributing to the diversification of financial investment assets based on Web 3.

