Lido DAO Begins Voting on Ownership of wstETH Bridging Component on zkSync

According to Foresight News, Lido DAO has started voting on a proposal regarding the takeover of the wstETH bridging component on zkSync, with voting set to conclude on November 15th. The proposal was initiated by Matter Labs and TxFusion teams, who deployed the wstETH standard bridge to zkSync. If the Snapshot is approved, the management of the wstETH bridging component will be set to be executed by Lido DAO.

