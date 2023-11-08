World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Kicks Off in Zhejiang

According to Foresight News, the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit has commenced in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. The theme of this year's conference is 'Building an Inclusive, Universal, and Resilient Digital World - Jointly Building a Shared Future in Cyberspace'. In addition to a plenary session, 20 sub-forums will be held on topics such as artificial intelligence and computing networks. As one of the important events of the conference, the 'Internet Light' Expo opened yesterday, with more than 580 domestic and foreign enterprises from 48 countries participating both online and offline. Nearly 100 new product and technology release events will be held, showcasing new applications in fields such as artificial intelligence, metaverse, big data, and cybersecurity.

