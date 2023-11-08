NEAR Foundation Appoints Illia Polosukhin as CEO and Chris Donovan as COO

According to Foresight News, the NEAR Foundation has announced the appointment of NEAR Protocol co-founder Illia Polosukhin as its new Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Chris Donovan will now serve as the foundation's Chief Operating Officer, overseeing daily operations and continuing to serve on the NEAR member foundation board. In September, Foresight News reported that then-CEO Marieke Flament transitioned to a board member role, with General Counsel Chris Donovan stepping in as the new CEO. The latest appointments mark a continued reshuffling of the foundation's leadership.

