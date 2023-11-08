MetaMask Mobile Releases V7.10.0 With Enhanced Features

According to Foresight News, MetaMask Mobile has released version 7.10.0, which includes several updates and improvements. The new version introduces SDK connections and signature processes, enhances the network incoming transaction view, integrates EIP-6963 Provider, supports zkSync Era in Swaps, and displays IPFS banners. Additionally, the update improves the UI and user feedback mechanisms, such as blockaid banners and handling duplicate contact addresses.

