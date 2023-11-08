copy link
Nethermind Starknet Releases Juno v0.7.3 Client Update
2023-11-08 01:07
According to Foresight News, the development team Nethermind Starknet has announced the release of the Juno v0.7.3 client on the X platform. The latest update includes support for the upcoming Starknet v0.12.3, fixes for wallet integration, and enhanced RPC performance. These improvements aim to achieve higher request processing capacity and optimize resource usage.
