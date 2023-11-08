Polygon Labs Launches Improved PoS v1 Test Toolkit

According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has announced the launch of its improved Polygon PoS v1 test toolkit, designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring, and testing of the Polygon PoS Devnet network, shorten the development cycle of new versions, and enhance the overall development process. Polygon states that the test toolkit is built on top of Express-CLI, an extension of Matic-CLI, and can be used to create Devnet networks, test new features, and ensure all end-to-end tests pass. It can also streamline the startup process for testnet and mainnet nodes.

View full text