Unknown MEV Bot Exploits Curve Pool for Large Swaps, Causing $2 Million Loss
Binance News
2023-11-08 00:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, an unknown MEV (Miner Extractable Value) bot has been exploited in the Curve pool to conduct multiple large swaps, resulting in simple reverse swap arbitrage and causing a loss of $2 million. The bot's activities have raised concerns about the security of decentralized finance platforms and the potential for further exploitation.
