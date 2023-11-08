Optimism Announces 'Canyon' Hard Fork Plan on Superchain Testnet

According to Foresight News, Optimism has announced the 'Canyon' hard fork plan, scheduled to take place on the Superchain testnet at 1:00 AM Beijing time on November 15. This upgrade is the first network upgrade for Optimism since Bedrock and is being built and implemented in collaboration with Base. The hard fork has been successfully activated on the development network under the coordination of Conduit and Base. To activate the Canyon hard fork on the OP mainnet, Base, and other Superchain mainnets, it still needs to go through the Optimism governance process. After the Canyon testnet upgrade, node operators will need to upgrade their nodes.

View full text