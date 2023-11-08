Magic Eden Enhances Support for Polygon with New Features

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Magic Eden has strengthened its support for the Polygon network by introducing several new features. These include simplified statistics and analytics, an aggregation tool that can integrate multiple market listings, redesigned profile and collection pages, an option to manage orders, bulk sweep listings, real-time activity, and improved feature sorting. Magic Eden has also implemented royalty enforcement on its Polygon PoS market and publicly released its Polygon API to allow project integration of market functions. Initially launched on Solana, the platform added support for Ethereum's scaling network Polygon in November 2022.

