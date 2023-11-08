Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms Among Most Overvalued Crypto Mining Companies, Says Analyst

Binance News
2023-11-08 00:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms are among the most overvalued crypto mining companies relative to their competitors, according to MinerMetrics founder and analyst Jaran Mellerud. The key metric supporting Mellerud's claim is the enterprise value-to-sales ratio, which measures a company's value to its sales revenue. The higher the ratio, the more overvalued a company is. Cipher has the highest EV/S ratio at 7.8, followed by Marathon and Iris Energy each at 5.6, and Riot at 5.5, as per a Nov. 3 report by Mellerud. Mellerud attributes the high EV/S ratios of these heavyweights to receiving more institutional attention from firms like BlackRock. He expects investors to start allocating to other players in the coming months, which could even out the valuation discrepancies between these stocks. Mellerud suggests there are better-priced opportunities with lower EV/S ratios that could be capitalized on. Riot's high EV-to-Hashrate ratio at 156 is another indicator pointing toward its overvaluation, according to Mellerud. The Bitcoin mining sector has rebounded strongly in 2023, led by Marathon and Riot, whose share prices have increased 170% and 228% respectively, according to Google Finance. However, not every mining analyst believes Bitcoin mining stocks will continue to rise. Cubic Analytics founder Caleb Franzen noted that Bitcoin already reached its year-to-date peak price, while the top mining stocks are still over 75% off year-to-date price highs. Franzen considered whether Bitcoin mining firms will soon need to become twice as productive in light of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event.
View full text