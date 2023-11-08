Circle Considers IPO in 2024, Valuation Uncertain

According to Foresight News, Circle is in talks with advisors about a potential IPO in 2024. The discussions are ongoing, and it is currently unclear whether Circle will decide to proceed with the listing or how much valuation it will seek in the IPO. Foresight News previously reported that Circle had sought to go public by the end of 2022 through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), with a valuation of $9 billion.

View full text