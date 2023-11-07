Modular Blockchain Avail Launches Incentivized Testnet 'Clash of Nodes'

According to Foresight News, modular blockchain Avail has announced the launch of its incentivized testnet 'Clash of Nodes'. The testnet will send out invitations in phases, with the first batch of invitations going to existing validators from the Kate testnet. Incentivized validators and light client operators will participate in testing, validation, and operation to earn points and potential rewards. Avail separated from Polygon in March and is led by Polygon co-founder Anurag Arjun. The project launched its test network earlier this year and is expected to roll out its mainnet in early 2024.

