Elon Musk's Neuralink Developing Vision Chip to Aid Visually Impaired

According to Decrypt, Elon Musk has confirmed that his neurotechnology company Neuralink is working on a vision chip designed to help the visually impaired. In response to a parent on Twitter who shared his son's struggle with Retinal Dystrophy, a rare eye condition, Musk stated that the vision chip would be ready in a few years. Neuralink's current focus is on assisted motor control, with the vision chip project coming after that. The company, founded in 2016, has been working on brain-computer interfaces and recently received FDA approval to begin human clinical trials of its brain chip technology. The trials, called The Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface (PRIME) Study, will use Neuralink's R1 Robot to surgically implant a chip in the region of the brain that controls movement intentions. The N1 Implant chip aims to read the test subject's desired movement and translate it into commands for external devices like computers. Neuralink is not the only company working on neurological technology. Other companies in the field include Onward, Synchron, Emotiv, Kernal, and MindMaze. Despite Musk's optimistic update, Neuralink has some catching up to do with fellow brain interface company Synchron, which received its FDA approval for human clinical trials in August 2020. In another example of rapid advances in neuroscience, researchers at Northwell Health's Feinstein Institutes in New York implanted microchips into the brain of a person with quadriplegia, enabling them to move their arm for the first time since 2020.

