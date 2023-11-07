Crunchyroll Adds Five Mobile Games for Paid Subscribers

According to Decrypt, anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has added five Android mobile games for two of its paid subscriber tiers without any additional charges. The Game Vault, which includes action, RPG, puzzle, and visual novel genres, will soon offer iOS support as well. The games available for Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers include Captain Velvet Meteor, River City Girls, Wolfstride, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and Inbento. Captain Velvet Meteor is a tactical action game featuring a 10-year-old boy named Damien who moves to Japan and becomes the game's hero. River City Girls is an action fighting game with a pixelated Japanese aesthetic, focusing on comic book-style animations. Wolfstride is a black-and-white single-player RPG with quirky characters and dialogue catered to adult audiences. Behind the Frame is an indie visual novel game where players follow the story of an artist, sketching and painting in a world inspired by Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Inbento is a food-focused puzzle game with over 120 pattern-matching puzzles, each representing a lunch box to be completed.

