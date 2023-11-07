Whale Alert Detects 4.4 Trillion SHIB Transfer Amid Rising Whale Activity and Shibarium Milestones

According to CryptoPotato, Whale Alert, a platform that tracks large cryptocurrency transfers, detected a significant movement of 4,439,530,677,374 SHIB tokens between two anonymous wallets. The transaction, worth approximately $35.8 million, was received by a new wallet created about 12 hours prior to the transfer. It is likely that the two addresses are owned by the same entity, which may be attempting to split its massive SHIB holdings. This transfer coincides with increased whale activity and notable milestones for the Shibarium blockchain, which recently exceeded 1.5 million total blocks, nearly 4 million transactions, and over 1.2 million wallet addresses. Despite efforts to reduce the supply of SHIB tokens, including the burning of 1.5 billion tokens in October, the price rally for the cryptocurrency remains moderate, with a 15% increase over the past month. The burning program has already eliminated 41% of the initial supply, but the coin's value has not increased as quickly as some may have expected.

