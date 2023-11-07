Google Tests AI Tools for YouTube Content Creators and Viewers

According to Cointelegraph, Google is testing two experimental artificial intelligence (AI) systems for creators and viewers on its YouTube video sharing platform. The first experiment involves an AI that organizes large comment sections of long-form videos into easily digestible themes. This tool will allow content creators to organize their comment sections by topic, highlight specific comments, and even delete comments related to a given topic. The experiment is currently active and running on a small number of videos in English that have large comment sections. YouTube Premium subscribers can opt in as part of YouTube's experimental features program. The second experiment is a generative AI chatbot, similar to Google's Bard or OpenAI's ChatGPT, designed to interact with viewers while they watch videos. The chatbot aims to help users dive deeper into the content they're watching by answering questions about the video, providing recommendations for related content, and more, all without interrupting playback. The chatbot can also offer increased interactivity, such as creating quizzes for users watching certain academic videos. This experiment is currently active for a small number of people on a subset of videos and will be rolling out more widely in the coming weeks to Premium subscribers in the U.S. on the Android platform. YouTube has not mentioned whether these features are planned for wide scale implementation and has warned that the new features are experimental and may not always be accurate. The platform will need to navigate the sometimes unpredictable outputs produced by generative AI systems as it tests these new tools.

