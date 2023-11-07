Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

IBM Launches $500 Million Enterprise AI Venture Fund

Binance News
2023-11-07 19:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, IBM has announced the launch of a $500 million Enterprise AI Venture Fund on November 7, aimed at accelerating generative AI technology and research for the enterprise. Generative AI products for the consumer market, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, have dominated the news in 2023. IBM, however, is primarily focused on enterprise-level solutions for its generative AI products, including its Watson X platform and numerous cloud offerings. Rob Thomas, a senior vice president at IBM, believes generative AI technologies will be a driving force for productivity and profitability throughout the next decade, with AI expected to unlock nearly $16 trillion in productivity by 2030. The fund will primarily focus on generative AI tech and will be used to invest in a range of AI companies, from early-stage to hyper-growth startups. This follows IBM’s participation in a $235 million series D funding round in August for generative AI firm Hugging Face, a company known for its extensive transformer libraries, which are foundational pieces of technology for generative pretrained transformer (GPT) AI models. IBM continues its ongoing trend of investing in enterprise AI startups while actively supporting the development of open-source platforms, models, and protocols. Hugging Face co-founder and CEO, Clem Delangue, expressed his enthusiasm for IBM's involvement in their series D round, stating that he is convinced IBM will be able to accelerate their impact on AI with the IBM Enterprise AI Venture Fund.
View full text