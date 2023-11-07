Buy Crypto
NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama Debuts in NBA Top Shot

Binance News
2023-11-07 19:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is set to debut in NBA Top Shot, following his recent six-figure sale via Sorare NBA. The 19-year-old basketball player will be featured in the Rookie Debut: Headliners Web pack, which drops at 3pm ET Tuesday, alongside other rookies such as Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and Chet Holmgren. Each pack will include five NFT collectibles, each depicting a video highlight from an NBA player, with one of those five moments coming from one of the mentioned rookies. Dapper Labs will make 2,445 total packs available at $79 apiece. Wembanyama has already made an impact for the Spurs, scoring 38 points in a single game last week. His first single-edition 'Unique' digital trading card for the NFT-based game Sorare NBA sold for more than $110,000 at auction last week, surpassing the highest price paid for one of his physical trading cards—$67,333 for a pre-rookie card. NBA Top Shot is Dapper's officially licensed NBA collectibles platform on the Flow blockchain. It was an early standout in the NFT boom of 2021, helping break tokenized collectibles into the mainstream with overwhelming demand. However, sales have fallen substantially since then, with Top Shot seeing about $1.5 million worth of NFT trades in October, down from a monthly peak of $220 million worth of sales in February 2021. Dapper Labs is also behind the NFL All Day and UFC Strike collectibles platforms.
