Square Enix Launches Allowlist Campaign for Upcoming NFT Game Symbiogenesis

According to Decrypt, video game publisher Square Enix announced the launch of a 'Chapter 1' allowlist campaign for its upcoming NFT game Symbiogenesis, which will run on the Ethereum and Polygon networks. The company stated that it will not hold a public mint for Symbiogenesis but will instead roll out character NFTs as rewards for fans who participate in the game's official Discord server over a two-week period beginning Tuesday and ending on November 21. The game is set to launch in December. Getting on the allowlist provides the chance to 'mint,' or generate, unique digital collectibles from Symbiogenesis—potentially for free. Players can earn points and improve their ranking through games and quizzes on the project's Discord server. Discord users can participate in three games to earn points towards the NFT mint: The Lucky Bloom, the Majority-Minority Game, and the 'Hella Difficult' Quiz. Square Enix will launch the 500 character NFTs in this campaign across three phases. The first phase includes 10 allowlist slots for stakeholders and developers on the game. After that, another 90 slots will open for highly-ranked players, and finally, the last 400 minting slots will be opened up to anyone who enters the allowlist campaign. While the NFTs can possibly be minted for free, Square Enix said that if any particular characters draw multiple players that wish to mint it, then those NFTs will be put up for auction. The price may ultimately depend on demand for Symbiogenesis character collectibles.

