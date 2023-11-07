Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Square Enix Launches Allowlist Campaign for Upcoming NFT Game Symbiogenesis

Binance News
2023-11-07 17:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, video game publisher Square Enix announced the launch of a 'Chapter 1' allowlist campaign for its upcoming NFT game Symbiogenesis, which will run on the Ethereum and Polygon networks. The company stated that it will not hold a public mint for Symbiogenesis but will instead roll out character NFTs as rewards for fans who participate in the game's official Discord server over a two-week period beginning Tuesday and ending on November 21. The game is set to launch in December. Getting on the allowlist provides the chance to 'mint,' or generate, unique digital collectibles from Symbiogenesis—potentially for free. Players can earn points and improve their ranking through games and quizzes on the project's Discord server. Discord users can participate in three games to earn points towards the NFT mint: The Lucky Bloom, the Majority-Minority Game, and the 'Hella Difficult' Quiz. Square Enix will launch the 500 character NFTs in this campaign across three phases. The first phase includes 10 allowlist slots for stakeholders and developers on the game. After that, another 90 slots will open for highly-ranked players, and finally, the last 400 minting slots will be opened up to anyone who enters the allowlist campaign. While the NFTs can possibly be minted for free, Square Enix said that if any particular characters draw multiple players that wish to mint it, then those NFTs will be put up for auction. The price may ultimately depend on demand for Symbiogenesis character collectibles.
View full text