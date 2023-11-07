The Graph Unveils New Era Roadmap Featuring AI-Assisted Querying and Blockchain Data Indexing

According to CoinDesk, The Graph, a protocol for indexing and querying data stored on blockchains, has revealed its 'New Era' roadmap, which includes AI-assisted querying with large language models and other significant upgrades. The roadmap follows a $50 million fundraising effort last year and outlines new features such as the introduction of Firehose and Substreams, verifiable data, and the provision of files and archive data. Firehose is a technology designed to increase the speed of indexing blockchain data, while Substreams allows developers to write Rust modules and provides high-performance indexing through parallelization in a streaming-first fashion. The roadmap also presents a solution for accessing Ethereum's archive data when EIP-4444 goes live. The Graph has been dubbed the 'Google of Web3' for its indexing capabilities, which feed data stored on blockchains to developers for use in their applications. Eva Beylin, director of The Graph Foundation, said that incredible innovations are being worked on that will fundamentally change how people interact with Web3 data. The Graph's network of 'delegators' and 'indexers' enables web3 developers to view blockchain data without relying on centralized intermediaries for accuracy. In June, The Graph began the final phase of its migration from Ethereum to the layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum. The protocol currently allows developers to query data from 40 networks and raised $50 million in a 2022 funding round, with participation from Tiger Global, Blockwall Digital, Fenbushi Capital, FinTech Collective, and Reciprocal Ventures.

