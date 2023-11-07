Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Graph Unveils New Era Roadmap Featuring AI-Assisted Querying and Blockchain Data Indexing

Binance News
2023-11-07 17:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, The Graph, a protocol for indexing and querying data stored on blockchains, has revealed its 'New Era' roadmap, which includes AI-assisted querying with large language models and other significant upgrades. The roadmap follows a $50 million fundraising effort last year and outlines new features such as the introduction of Firehose and Substreams, verifiable data, and the provision of files and archive data. Firehose is a technology designed to increase the speed of indexing blockchain data, while Substreams allows developers to write Rust modules and provides high-performance indexing through parallelization in a streaming-first fashion. The roadmap also presents a solution for accessing Ethereum's archive data when EIP-4444 goes live. The Graph has been dubbed the 'Google of Web3' for its indexing capabilities, which feed data stored on blockchains to developers for use in their applications. Eva Beylin, director of The Graph Foundation, said that incredible innovations are being worked on that will fundamentally change how people interact with Web3 data. The Graph's network of 'delegators' and 'indexers' enables web3 developers to view blockchain data without relying on centralized intermediaries for accuracy. In June, The Graph began the final phase of its migration from Ethereum to the layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum. The protocol currently allows developers to query data from 40 networks and raised $50 million in a 2022 funding round, with participation from Tiger Global, Blockwall Digital, Fenbushi Capital, FinTech Collective, and Reciprocal Ventures.
View full text