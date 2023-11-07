copy link
create picture
more
Lybra DAO Approves Stader Labs' ETHx as New Collateral with 94% Support
Binance News
2023-11-07 15:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance announced that Lybra DAO has voted to approve the liquidity staking agreement of Stader Labs' ETHx as new collateral for Lybra. The approval received a 94% support rate.
View full text