Optimism Launches Third Round of Retroactive Public Goods Funding Voting

According to Foresight News, Optimism has announced the official start of the third round of Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF) voting, which will conclude on December 7th. A total of 30 million OP tokens will be allocated to 643 contributors in the Optimism ecosystem. The results and token distribution will be revealed in early January 2024.