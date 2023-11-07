copy link
create picture
more
Optimism Launches Third Round of Retroactive Public Goods Funding Voting
Binance News
2023-11-07 15:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Optimism has announced the official start of the third round of Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF) voting, which will conclude on December 7th. A total of 30 million OP tokens will be allocated to 643 contributors in the Optimism ecosystem. The results and token distribution will be revealed in early January 2024.
View full text