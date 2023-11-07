copy link
Moonbeam Network Announces Native USDC Support
Binance News
2023-11-07 15:47
According to Foresight News, Moonbeam Network has announced its support for native USDC. Users can now transfer USDC from the Polkadot Asset Center to the network through Moonbeam DApp. This USDC can be used to pay transaction fees and can be held in accounts without DOT.
