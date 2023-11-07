copy link
QuickNode Partners with LG CNS to Provide Web3 and AI Services
2023-11-07 15:34
According to Foresight News, blockchain development platform QuickNode has established a strategic partnership with South Korean electronics giant LG CNS to provide information technology services, including Web3 and AI. The collaboration also includes a strategic investment in QuickNode, bringing the company's total funding to over $100 million.
