Nil Foundation Announces zkSharding, Ethereum's First ZK Rollup with Sharding

According to CoinDesk, Ethereum research and development firm Nil Foundation has announced the development of its own rollup network, called 'zkSharding.' The new network is set to be Ethereum's first ZK rollup to enable sharding, combining two popular scaling technologies, zero-knowledge proofs and sharding. This combination aims to enable composability without compromising the security of the network. The rollup will utilize zero-knowledge proofs, a type of cryptography that has become one of 2023's hottest trends in blockchain technology, to validate transactions from these shards before submitting the proofs to the primary Ethereum network. Misha Komarov, the CEO and co-founder of Nil Foundation, said in an interview, 'We’re trying to bring that long-promised sharding, which has been on the roadmap for a while, but to try to bring it in a non-invasive way.'

