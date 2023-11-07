Animoca Brands Japan and San FranTokyo Partner with Cool Cats to Expand into Japanese Market

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands Japan and San FranTokyo, a subsidiary of Animoca's KLKTN, have announced a strategic partnership with Cool Cats to accelerate the expansion of Cool Cats into the Japanese and anime markets. In addition, Animoca Brands Japan has purchased equity in Cool Cats Group LLC, while San FranTokyo has acquired NFTs from all three series of Cool Cats on the secondary market.

