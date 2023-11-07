Cardano's ADA Token Sees Most Development Activity, Surges to Highest Level Since June 2023

According to CryptoPotato, Cardano's native token, ADA, has experienced the most development activity in the past month, making it one of the trendiest cryptocurrencies. The token has surged to $0.37, its highest level since June 2023. Analysts predict a potential continuation of its rally, with some price targets set as high as $10 to $30 by the end of 2024. These optimistic price predictions for ADA are partly based on the expectation that global inflation could boost the cryptocurrency market's capitalization to $10 trillion over the next decade. ADA has captured significant interest due to its price increase. Santiment revealed that the coin has witnessed the most development activity in the past 30 days. Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) follow in the next two positions, while Ether (ETH) is in ninth place. Interestingly, Bitcoin (BTC) has not found a spot on the list. Cardano's coin recently soared above $0.37, representing the highest level since June 2023. Several analysts believe the price growth could continue in the following months, with some envisioning wild new targets. Twitter user Ali suggested ADA has a chance to skyrocket to almost $10 by the end of 2024, whereas Lucid thinks the asset could explode to the astonishing $30. The latter based the forecast on the assumption that global inflation could act as a catalyst for the cryptocurrency market and push its capitalization to $10 trillion within the decade.

