Singapore Blockchain Platform Chintai Completes New Funding Round Led By B1

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based blockchain tokenization platform Chintai has completed a new funding round, led by investment firm B1. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Chintai is an end-to-end blockchain platform with Recognized Market Operator (RMO) and Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) licenses issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The platform enables the creation of regulated digital assets, including bonds, real estate, funds, and carbon credit quotas.

