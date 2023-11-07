copy link
create picture
more
Ninety Eight Announces $25 Million Ecosystem Fund for Asian Web3 Startups
Binance News
2023-11-07 14:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ninety Eight has announced the establishment of a $25 million ecosystem fund to promote the growth and development of Asian Web3 startups. Arche Fund will be responsible for overseeing the fund and collaborating with selected startups. Previously, Foresight News reported that Coin98 Finance co-founder and CEO Vinh The Nguyen announced the rebranding of Coin98 Finance to Ninety Eight on platform X.
View full text