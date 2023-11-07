Ninety Eight Announces $25 Million Ecosystem Fund for Asian Web3 Startups

According to Foresight News, Ninety Eight has announced the establishment of a $25 million ecosystem fund to promote the growth and development of Asian Web3 startups. Arche Fund will be responsible for overseeing the fund and collaborating with selected startups. Previously, Foresight News reported that Coin98 Finance co-founder and CEO Vinh The Nguyen announced the rebranding of Coin98 Finance to Ninety Eight on platform X.

