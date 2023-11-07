Sui Blockchain Partners with Microsoft-Backed Space and Time for Web3 Gaming Tools

According to Decrypt, developers building on the layer-1 blockchain Sui now have access to a full stack of zero-knowledge-proof-based (ZK) tools, thanks to a partnership with Microsoft-backed data platform Space and Time (SxT). These tools are expected to accelerate the growth of the Web3 gaming niche on the SUI network, according to SxT's CEO and co-founder Scott Dykstra. The ZK-proven query results can be connected directly to smart contracts on Sui or used to build verifiable dApps or analytics, which is particularly important for Web3 games. Developers can index Sui in real time immediately after block finality, join this data with off-chain data loaded from their app, game, or other off-chain database, and store the entire chain state while proving the results with Proof of SQL—a novel ZK-proof developed by SxT. A spokesperson for the Sui Foundation stated that in order for an application to be truly Web3-native, decentralized, and blockchain-compatible, it has to be verifiable end-to-end, which is what Space and Time enables. Over 40 games have already been built on the Sui blockchain since its launch in May. One of the network's key advantages is its ability to change in-game assets, like turning a gold-level sword or shield to legendary and giving it new capabilities, on the fly. Scott Dykstra, CTO and co-founder of SxT, said that by integrating SxT's verifiable compute layer, Sui is equipping developers with the tools they need to build and manage complex, data-driven reward systems within their games in a verifiable way, setting a new standard for transparency and trustlessness in the Web3 gaming community.

