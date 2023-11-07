copy link
Bitdeer Announces Unaudited Mining and Operations Update for October 2023
2023-11-07 14:00
According to Foresight News, Bitdeer has announced its unaudited mining and operations update for October 2023. The company produced 462 BTC in October, representing a year-on-year increase of 173.4% and a month-on-month decrease of 4.1%. Bitdeer's proprietary computing power stands at 8.7 EH/s. The Gedu Data Center mined 211 BTC in October, with a computing power of 3.3 EH/s, accounting for approximately 46% of the total Bitcoin mined during the month.
