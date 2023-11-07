Bitdeer Announces Unaudited Mining and Operations Update for October 2023

According to Foresight News, Bitdeer has announced its unaudited mining and operations update for October 2023. The company produced 462 BTC in October, representing a year-on-year increase of 173.4% and a month-on-month decrease of 4.1%. Bitdeer's proprietary computing power stands at 8.7 EH/s. The Gedu Data Center mined 211 BTC in October, with a computing power of 3.3 EH/s, accounting for approximately 46% of the total Bitcoin mined during the month.

