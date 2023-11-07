copy link
Hashed CEO Simon Kim Receives 416,600 AXS Tokens From Axie Infinity Team
2023-11-07 13:03
According to Foresight News, Hashed CEO and managing partner Simon Kim received 416,600 AXS tokens, worth approximately $2.49 million, from the Axie Infinity team three hours ago. Since December 2022, Kim has received a total of 1.25 million AXS tokens, valued at around $8.19 million. He currently holds 546,700 AXS tokens, worth approximately $3.2 million.
