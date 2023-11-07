copy link
TokenFi Partners with DWF Labs for Token Market Making
2023-11-07 12:12
According to Foresight News, asset tokenization platform TokenFi has announced a strategic partnership with DWF Labs. As part of the collaboration, DWF Labs will serve as the market maker for TOKEN tokens. This partnership aims to enhance the liquidity and trading of TOKEN tokens in the market. Further details about the collaboration and its potential impact on the tokenization industry have not been disclosed.
