Platypus Finance Users Can Now Withdraw Deposits After Suspected Hack

According to Foresight News, Platypus Finance, a stablecoin trading project, has announced that users can now withdraw their deposits on the platform. Deposits made through aggregators will not be included in this claim. Foresight News previously reported on October 12 that PeckShield monitoring indicated that Platypus Finance was suspected of being hacked, resulting in a loss of approximately $1 million worth of AVAX.

