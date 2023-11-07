copy link
BendDAO to Launch V2 Version by End of the Year, Enhancing NFT Lending Experience
2023-11-07 10:56
According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO announced on Twitter that it will launch the BendDAO V2 version by the end of this year. The updated platform aims to further explore NFT lending products and provide users with more innovative features and a better NFT lending experience.
