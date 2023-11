Ark Invest Sells GBTC Shares Worth $3.8 Million, Buys Block Inc. Shares Worth $5.6 Million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has sold 139,506 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) through its ARK Next Generation Internet fund, valued at approximately $3.8 million. In addition, Ark Invest has purchased 113,326 shares of Block, Inc. through three funds, valued at approximately $5.6 million.