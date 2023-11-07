copy link
Ark Invest Sells GBTC Shares Worth $3.8 Million, Buys Block Inc. Shares Worth $5.6 Million
2023-11-07 10:32
According to Foresight News, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has sold 139,506 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) through its ARK Next Generation Internet fund, valued at approximately $3.8 million. In addition, Ark Invest has purchased 113,326 shares of Block, Inc. through three funds, valued at approximately $5.6 million.
