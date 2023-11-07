DODO Community Approves Proposal to Suspend vDODO Rewards Release

According to Foresight News, the decentralized trading platform DODO community has approved a proposal to suspend the release of vDODO rewards in the vDODO staking pool. The proposal aims to alleviate inflation and enhance long-term stability by reducing the annual inflation rate by approximately 3.1%. The suspension of vDODO rewards will not affect the 15% buyback of DODO trading fees and distribution to vDODO holders. DODO will implement the cancellation of vDODO redemption fees on November 8 at 13:00 and suspend the release of vDODO rewards on January 1, 2024, at 13:00.

