Crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong Sues Former Colleagues Over Alleged Stolen Lamborghini And Racketeering Activities

According to CoinDesk, crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong, formerly known as Bitboy, has filed a lawsuit against six former colleagues over an allegedly stolen Lamborghini and alleged racketeering activities. The suit, filed in the Superior Court of Cobb County, Georgia, on November 1, lists Timothy Shedd Jr., CEO of Hit Network; Timothy Shedd Sr., CFO of Hit Network; Justin Williams, CEO of Voomio; Allison Fiveash, a frequent contributor on Hit Network; Nickolas Dimondi, Hit Network's head of content; and Carlos Diaz, an associate of the company, as defendants. Armstrong claims that the defendants took control of his account on X.com (formerly Twitter) to harass, embarrass, and intimidate him. He also alleges that he was coerced into transferring the title of his 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante to Diaz under threat of violence, and despite repeated requests, Diaz refused to return the vehicle. Armstrong complied with the demands due to fear, according to the suit. The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants engaged in a civil conspiracy and violated the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act by conspiring to unlawfully convert his Lamborghini and extort money from him through a pattern of racketeering activities. None of the claims or allegations have been proven in court. Nickolas Dimondi, speaking with Decrypt, dismissed the complaint as 'laughable' and without merit.

