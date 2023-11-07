copy link
create picture
more
Moca ID to Launch Free Minting on November 9
Binance News
2023-11-07 09:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands' NFT series Mocaverse announced that Moca ID will begin free minting at 16:00 Beijing time on November 9. Moca NFT holders will have a four-day priority minting period, but they must make reservations in advance.
View full text