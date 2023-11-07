copy link
DWF Labs Founder Responds to Coin98 Analytics Report
Binance News
2023-11-07 09:19
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs founder Andrei Grachev has responded to a report by Coin98 Analytics, stating that the 174 projects mentioned in the report only account for 40% of DWF Labs' investment portfolio.
