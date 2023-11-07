Bitcoin Halving and Spot ETFs Expected to Reduce Supply and Double Demand

According to Coincu, the upcoming Bitcoin halving and the potential launch of spot ETFs are expected to have a significant impact on the Bitcoin market. Michael Saylor, in an interview on Fox Business, mentioned the impact of the halving on the Bitcoin supply and the potential doubling of demand once the spot ETFs are launched. The halving event reduces the supply, while the spot ETFs are expected to attract more investors and increase demand for Bitcoin. The Bitcoin halving is a significant event that occurs approximately every four years, where the block reward provided to miners is reduced by half. This event ensures a controlled monetary inflation rate, distinguishing cryptocurrencies from traditional fiat currencies with infinite supply. The next halving is expected to occur on April 24, 2024, and the current block height is less than 6 months away from it. Once all 32 halving events have taken place, the maximum supply of Bitcoin will be reached, and no more Bitcoin will be created. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, also known as Bitcoin Physical ETFs, are investment funds that operate similarly to traditional ETFs. These funds allow investors to access Bitcoin without owning it directly. Instead, the fund management company purchases Bitcoin and issues shares in the ETF, representing ownership of the underlying Bitcoin. This indirect investment enables investors to benefit from the value of Bitcoin while mitigating the risks associated with the crypto market.

