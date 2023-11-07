Blockpit Acquires Accointing to Expand Cryptocurrency Tax Software Services in the UK

According to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency tax software provider Blockpit has acquired rival Accointing, expanding its footprint into the UK. The Linz, Austria-based firm did not disclose the deal amount, but Blockpit CEO Florian Wimmer revealed in an email that it was a multi-million dollar acquisition. With this acquisition, Blockpit will now be able to service UK-based clients through leveraging a close public-private partnership with UK authorities, as well as with a wide range of leading CPAs. The acquisition comes over three years after Blockpit merged with Germany-based firm Crypto Tax. This move follows the recent formal agreement by the EU on new crypto tax data sharing rules.

View full text