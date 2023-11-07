copy link
Blockpit Acquires Accointing to Expand Cryptocurrency Tax Software Services in the UK
2023-11-07 09:02
According to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency tax software provider Blockpit has acquired rival Accointing, expanding its footprint into the UK. The Linz, Austria-based firm did not disclose the deal amount, but Blockpit CEO Florian Wimmer revealed in an email that it was a multi-million dollar acquisition. With this acquisition, Blockpit will now be able to service UK-based clients through leveraging a close public-private partnership with UK authorities, as well as with a wide range of leading CPAs. The acquisition comes over three years after Blockpit merged with Germany-based firm Crypto Tax. This move follows the recent formal agreement by the EU on new crypto tax data sharing rules.
