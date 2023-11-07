Evmos to Cease Support for Cosmos Transactions, Focus on Ethereum-Based Trades

According to Foresight News, Evmos, a Cosmos ecosystem EVM-compatible chain, plans to discontinue support for Cosmos transactions and focus on Ethereum-based trades. The Evmos core network will only support Ethereum-based wallets and tools, rather than wallets and tools designed for Cosmos. The transition to a single transaction format is expected to simplify the development workflow and improve the efficiency of Ethereum wallets on the network. Evmos announced a phased cessation of Cosmos transactions, aiming for full completion by the third quarter of 2024. Evmos will maintain core Cosmos functionalities, such as staking and token transfers through EVM extensions, ensuring users and developers have access to these features.

