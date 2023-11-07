Over $55 Million of Floki Tokens Locked on Blockchain Staking Platform

According to CoinDesk, over $55 million worth of floki (FLOKI) tokens have been locked on the blockchain's staking platform. Floki, initially released in 2021 as a meme coin named after Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu, has evolved to position itself as a serious decentralized finance (DeFi) project. Decentralized finance refers to lending and borrowing carried out on the blockchain without intermediaries. The 1.8 trillion FLOKI represents nearly 18% of the circulating supply, and most tokens are expected to be out of circulation in the coming years as traders continue to stake funds to earn annualized rewards of up to 120%. The staked floki is used to reward holders with token (TOKEN), a sister project that allows users to tokenize real-world assets (RWA) released in late October. RWA refers to a physical asset, such as real estate or a car, digitized and made available on DeFi applications. Analysts consider RWA a 'trillion-dollar opportunity,' as these products can theoretically enable anyone worldwide to trade or invest in any global asset, which is currently a complex process governed by strict business and financial laws. The yields range from 51% to over 165%, depending on when those tokens are locked. Floki developers previously told CoinDesk that they expect tokenization to become a $30 billion market by 2030. Users can acquire TOKEN from decentralized exchanges, where it has reached a $40 million market capitalization, but over 50% of the supply can only be gained by staking FLOKI. Incentives will be offered to users who use the protocol to launch their tokens or smart contracts. A percentage of TokenFi tokens will be set aside to reward protocol usage based on daily activity, potentially creating a flywheel effect that attracts users who keep using the platform for even more rewards.

